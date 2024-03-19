BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Short Interest Up 10.3% in February

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 292,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $168.50 on Tuesday. BeiGene has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.04 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 35.86% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 397 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.08, for a total transaction of $66,330.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Capital Ltd raised its position in BeiGene by 1,205.3% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,186,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BeiGene by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BGNE

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.