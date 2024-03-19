Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of BLCM stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.42% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.

