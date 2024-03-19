Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 2.1 %

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.95. The company has a market capitalization of $937.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $142.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 51,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,093.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baye Adofo-Wilson sold 10,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $223,542.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 223,862 shares of company stock worth $5,219,346. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Report on BHLB

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.