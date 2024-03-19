Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

BWMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,032. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ( NASDAQ:BWMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.13%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Further Reading

