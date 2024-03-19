Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Down 9.4% in February

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 151,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 216.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 54,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 2nd quarter worth about $448,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth about $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the third quarter worth approximately $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

BWMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,032. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $19.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $705.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 82.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.3521 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.13%.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

