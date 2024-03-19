BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,334.29 ($29.72).

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,610 ($33.23) to GBX 2,520 ($32.08) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.75) to GBX 2,660 ($33.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($33.23) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,203.50 ($28.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,348.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,932.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,157 ($27.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 10,526.32%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

