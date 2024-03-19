BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Update

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the February 14th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Geraint Phillips sold 1,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $29,765.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,286.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,638 shares of company stock valued at $480,885. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

About BioLife Solutions

BLFS opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.66. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

