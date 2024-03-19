BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Down 6.1% in February

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,126.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,341 shares of company stock worth $6,780,486. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 95.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $100.38.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

