Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the February 14th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Bionano Genomics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. 759,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

Featured Stories

