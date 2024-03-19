BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in BioNTech by 88.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BioNTech by 6.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.71.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

