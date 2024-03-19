biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD) Short Interest Update

biote Corp. (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 539,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

biote Stock Performance

Shares of BTMD stock remained flat at $6.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 36,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.58 million, a PE ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 0.88. biote has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $8.22.

Institutional Trading of biote

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of biote by 1,428.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of biote by 9,887.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of biote during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 22.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BTMD. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.55 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of biote in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of biote in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of biote from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, biote has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

