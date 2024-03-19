Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.38 on Friday. Birks Group has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $10.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Birks Group
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
