Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,920,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the February 14th total of 26,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BITF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,156,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $738.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 70.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $46.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Bitfarms will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bitfarms by 240.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,228,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,589 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 902,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shariaportfolio Inc. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

