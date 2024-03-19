Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.14. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 4,242,648 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BITF. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.71.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.68 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Bitfarms by 745.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,023,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 902,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 58.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,969,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after buying an additional 3,667,681 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 18.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,580,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 561,342 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 252.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 54,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 14.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 199,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

