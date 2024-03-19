BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $722.06 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $722.06 million and approximately $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00015078 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,899.35 or 1.00081829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BITICA COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,072,380,004 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04000036 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

