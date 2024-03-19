BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $174.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $175.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $160.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

