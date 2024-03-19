BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 47.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $28.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

