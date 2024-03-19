BKM Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,172 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 24,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 121,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

