BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $333.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $232.18 and a 1 year high of $337.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

