BKM Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 569,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 98,580 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

