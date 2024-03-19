BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $251,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

