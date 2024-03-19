BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $351,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $371.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $385.10. The company has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $364.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.81.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.