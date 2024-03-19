BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $385,000 in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,121,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,158,000 after buying an additional 70,820 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of WNS by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of WNS by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WNS by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,887,000 after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

WNS stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.14. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.68 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

