BKM Wealth Management LLC Invests $538,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.72.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,187,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $335.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $347.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.43. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

