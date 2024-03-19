BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 190,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 75,887 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 661,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,130,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6,719.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 114,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 112,747 shares during the period.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RODM stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $28.07.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

