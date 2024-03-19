BKM Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,355 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $78.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

