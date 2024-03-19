BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $113.96.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

