BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of CALF opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

