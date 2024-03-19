BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $356,000 Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 64.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,579,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,103,000 after buying an additional 2,567,427 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 4,412.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ING Groep by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the first quarter worth about $9,905,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ING Groep by 934.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 914,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after buying an additional 826,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ING opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.56.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 32.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

