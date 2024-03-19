BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $666,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,418,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CMS Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $115,134,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 6,027.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,740,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,453,000 after buying an additional 1,712,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

