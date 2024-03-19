BKM Wealth Management LLC Takes $708,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

