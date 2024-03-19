Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 415,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 568,864 shares.The stock last traded at $52.26 and had previously closed at $51.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKH

Black Hills Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.