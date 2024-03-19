BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.1% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $801.21. 105,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,149. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total transaction of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

