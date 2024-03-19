BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares in the company, valued at $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $802.47. 129,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $801.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $845.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

