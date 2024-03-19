Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 2.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.91. 1,324,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,923,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.29 and a 52-week high of $133.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

