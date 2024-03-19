Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BGB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

