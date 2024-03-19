Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 8,270,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Blend Labs stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The stock has a market cap of $769.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 97,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $246,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 46.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

