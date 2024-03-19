Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.50. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $9.42, with a volume of 509,834 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $122,540.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,655.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

