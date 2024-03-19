bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target Cut to $1.68 by Analysts at Wedbush

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $3.00 to $1.68 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s current price.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.27.

BLUE opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in bluebird bio by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 22.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 15.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

