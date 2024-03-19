BNB (BNB) Price Hits $524.86 on Top Exchanges

BNB (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. BNB has a total market cap of $78.49 billion and $4.49 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $524.86 or 0.00822052 BTC on major exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,538,083 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,538,224.7938469. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.
BNB Coin Trading
