Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $181.86 and last traded at $180.51. Approximately 2,181,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,519,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.30. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

