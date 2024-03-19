Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$126.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.93.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile
