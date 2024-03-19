Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:BRE opened at C$13.36 on Tuesday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a twelve month low of C$11.06 and a twelve month high of C$15.93. The firm has a market cap of C$126.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.93.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

