Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Down 8.6% in February

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,533,800 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 1,677,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Brilliance China Automotive stock remained flat at $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Brilliance China Automotive has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $0.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.