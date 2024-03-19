Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 178,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

BRLT has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $3.40 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of BRLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.17. 42,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,836. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $307.78 million, a PE ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $84,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,891 shares of company stock valued at $192,604 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

