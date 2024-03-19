Broadcom Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $5.25 (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 5.25 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Broadcom has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $46.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $21.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,237.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $573.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,241.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,042.49.

Insider Activity

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

