Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $22.25

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
