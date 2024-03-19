Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $22.25

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.