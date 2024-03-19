Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadre Stock Performance
CDRE opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Cadre Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.
About Cadre
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
