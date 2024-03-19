Brokerages Set Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target at $37.00

Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.80.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cadre from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadre in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered Cadre from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cadre by 115.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadre by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

CDRE opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. Cadre has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Cadre’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cadre’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

