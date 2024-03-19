Brokerages Set ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price at $35.86

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ExlService by 6,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the third quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. ExlService has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

