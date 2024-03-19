Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cytosorbents Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Friday.

Cytosorbents stock opened at $0.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cytosorbents has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,750 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in Cytosorbents by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 3,254,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 309,543 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,051,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 334,005 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

