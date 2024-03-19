Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 19,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 16,156 shares.The stock last traded at $21.57 and had previously closed at $20.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,213,015 shares of company stock worth $11,403,595.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

