Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 1,126 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after acquiring an additional 170,387 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after acquiring an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $149.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

